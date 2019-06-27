Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan come together for Dostana 2, Karan Johar confirms with a video

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan unite for Dostana 2

After teasing fans about the announcement of his next film, Karan Johar has finally revealed the star cast of the sequel of his 2008 blockbuster Dostana. Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are all set to unite for Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Dostana 2 and filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed it with a video. After a series of speculations about the star cast of the film, the filmmaker has finally released an official statement about the same declaring Janhvi and Kartik’s pairing. However, he still teased the fans about the third actor who will be joining these two and complete the star cast.

Karan Johar revealed that the third ‘suitable boy’ is going to be a fresh face and complete the star cast soon. Sharing the video on his social media, the filmmaker wrote, “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @kartikaaryan, @janhvikapoor & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @collindcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies” Check out the video here-

For the unversed, Dostana starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham in lead roles. The film revolved around two boys Sam and Kunal who in order to get a place to live in Neha’s house acted that they are gay. Both boys fell in love with the same girl while she fell for her boss who was played by Bobby Deol. It was earlier said that Karan Johar has kept the basic storyline of Dostana 2 same as the first one but with a new cast and new director. Dostana 2 will be directed by a new director named Collin D'Cunha.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor

Rumours of Janhvi Kapoor bagging the lead role in Dostana 2 had been doing rounds since the beginning. However it was said that Karan Johar has roped in Siddharth Malhotra opposite the actress. But looks like Kartik Aaryan has fit the bill better. Now the fans must be excited to know about the third actor who will be completing the Dostana 2 star cast.

