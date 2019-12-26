Lollypop Lagelu to Raja Raja Kareja, top 10 Bhojpuri songs of this decade you should hear if you haven't

Counted amongst one of the most entertaining and energetic sources, Bhojpuri songs have made their place in the hearts of the audience because of their quirky lyrics, catchy hook steps and of course the actors. The songs are made not just for entertainment but also to aware the audience about the latest happenings in the country such as ‘GST rule', ‘Triple Talaq Law’ or any festival. There are a lot of singers who have been impressing the fans such as- Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Anu Dubey, Priyanka Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Golu Gold, Ritesh Pandey amongst others. As the year is coming to an end, let's rejoice by listening to these 10 superhit Bhojpuri songs.

1. Lollypop Lagelu

2. Raja Raja Kareja Mein Samaja

3. Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya

4. Milte Marad Hamke Bhul Gailu

5. Lachke Kamariya Tohar

6. Laga Ke Fair Lovely

7. Pagli Deewani

8. Goriya Chaal Tohar Matwali

9. Raate Diya Buta Ke

10. Marad Abhi Baccha Ba

