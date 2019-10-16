Litti chokha vendor to Bhojpuri superstar, tracing Khesari Lal Yadav's journey

Khesari Lal Yadav could enter the Bigg Boss House as a wild card entry

Bhojpuri superstar singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav could be the first wild card entry to the Bigg Boss house. Khesari Lal Yadav could add to the list of Bhojpuri stars Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav who were part of the Bigg Boss house in the previous seasons but Khesari's journey from a litti chokha stall in Okhla to being one of the biggest Bhojpuri stars wasn’t easy. We bring some of the unknown facts about Khesari's journey to being one of the greatest entertainers in Bhojpuri.

1- Not many know that 'Khesari Lal' is not the original name of the superstar then what is his original name? According to people who know Khesari from the time when he wasn’t a Bhojpuri star, Khesari Lal Yadav's original name is Shatrughan Kumar Yadav and the actor continues to use it as his official identity.

2- Khesari who now owns many houses in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities was born to an economically backward family. Khesari's mother gave him birth in their neighbour's house as their own house collapsed in rain.

3- Before beginning his career as a professional Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav performed in Bhajan kirtan mandali in home district Siwan.

4- Khesari Lal Yadav also spent some time in Delhi as a small food vendor. He and his wife opened a small 'litti chokha' stall in Okhla

5- Khesari Lal Yadav's father gave him Rs 12000 to record his first album but sadly the album was a super flop. Khesari's second album also flopped but he didn’t lose hope and in his third attempted some success.

6- Khesari Lal's song on Sania Mirza's marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik invited trouble for Khesari. The actor had to spend three days in Tihar Jail in Delhi for defamation.

7- Unlike his singing stint, Khesari Lal Yadav first film Sajan Chale Sasural was a hit and established him as an actor in the industry.

8- Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the top paid actors in Bhojpuri. He reportedly charges around Rs 40 lakhs for one film and up to Rs 10 lakhs for one stage show.