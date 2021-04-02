Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's romantic song goes viral, earns more than 3 crore views

Image Source : YOUTUBE/ANANYA CRAFT AND VISIONS MUSIC Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghavani's romantic song goes viral

One of the blockbusters couples of Bhojpuri films, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, have left the hearts racing every time they have appeared together on the screen. The two stars have given several hit films and songs, one after the other. The songs and movies of this jodi have also been appreciated by the viewers every time. Be it social media or YouTube, their songs have always ruled the popularity charts. One of the hit songs of Khesari and Kajal, the romantic Bhojpuri song 'Balamua Ho Tohra Se Pyar Ho Gayal' is going viral on the internet these days.

This Bhojpuri song has been seen millions of times on YouTube. 'Balamua Ho Tohra Se Pyaar Ho Gayel' is a Bhojpuri song sung by Kalpana and Khesari Lal Yadav together. At the same time, this song has been filmed on Kajal Raghavani and Khesari Lal Yadav. This is a romantic Bhojpuri song, which is being given a lot of love by the audience of Bhojpuri cinema.

Watch the song here-

Onscreen, the pair of Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has been rocking. The audience loves their chemistry. This is the reason why this romantic song has been watched over and over again. In this song, both of them have also flaunted their sassy moves.

The song has received 3.4 crore views on YouTube till the time of writing. This Bhojpuri song is from Khesari Lal Yadav's superhit film 'Mehndi Laga Ke Layana'. Almost all the songs of this film have been hits.