Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh grooves to Raveena Tandon’s 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' with Noorin Sha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHARA SINGH Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh is an avid social media user. She often makes headlines for her amazing fashion sense and Instagram reels. Now, one of her videos is going viral on social media, wherein she danced to Raveena Tandon’s famous song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' from the 1994 Bollywood film 'Mohra.' Giving tough competition to Tandon, Singh along with actress Noorin Sha can be seen dancing to the popular hit.

Sharing the video, Akshara made her fans guess 'who her crush is'. "Every time I see my crush… Wanna know my crush?" she captioned the clip. The actress sizzled in a black colour outfit and sunglasses. Lauding her dance moves, a user said, "Kya ada hai yaar." Another wrote, "Ekdm jhakkas." A third comment read, "She can do anything. She’s a star." Take a look

Recently, Akshara grooved to the latest song 'Aaja Reel Pe Dekhawatani' with Khesari Lal Yadav. Taking to Instagram, Khesari posted a video where he is seen shaking the legs on his latest hit along with Akshara. He captioned the post, "#aajareelpedekhawatani @singhakshara. Written by Krishna Bedardi, the song has been sung by Kesari himself along with Palak Pandey. In the video, Singh slayed in a shimmery purple saree. ALSO READ: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's files for divorce from second wife. First wife had committed suicide

For the unversed, Akshara Singh was seen in Karan Johar's controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. During her stay in the house, fans gave her the tag of 'lioness of Bhojpuri'. She was the only Bhojpuri actor who became the captain of the house as soon as she went to Bigg Boss.