Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's files for divorce from second wife. First wife had committed suicide

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has filed a divorce petition against his second wife Jyoti Singh in Ara family court. According to media reports, the actor has decided to separate from his second wife after four years of marriage. On the other hand, his wife Jyoti Singh has allegedly accused him of torturing her. The case will be coming up for hearing on May 26. However, the hearing of the case was adjourned as the actor did not reach the court on April 28, while his wife was present at the Ara court.

Reportedly, the relationship between the husband-wife duo was not good for the last few days. This is the reason why Jyoti Singh left Pawan and shifted with her parents. While the reason behind the divorce is not known yet, Jyoti Singh has alleged that she was forced by her husband to abort their child twice. Also, she alleged that Pawan Singh used to beat her up.

For the unversed, Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh in March 2018. This is his second marriage. At the same time, his first wife Neelam committed suicide after six years of marriage. During which the actor's name was also associated with Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh. Pawan and Neelam tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony attended by their family and friends. ALSO READ: Did Urfi Javed get caught shooting adult film? Watch the viral video

Later, he married Jyoti Singh. After this marriage, the dispute between Akshara and Pawan Singh dominated the media for a long time. They were rumoured to be dating after the death of the actor’s first wife. Even Akshara Singh had made many serious allegations against Pawan Singh.