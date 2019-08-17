Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh tries to forcefully kiss Rakhi Sawant, video goes viral

By hook or by crook, Rakhi Sawant manages to stay in the headlines and that is why she has been termed as the queen of controversies. A few days back, she gained limelight because of her wedding news with an NRI named Ritiesh, later which few of her bathroom and honeymoon pictures went viral. And yet again she has grabbed everyone’s attention through a video of her and Pawan Singh. The video caught attention when people saw the Bhojpuri actor forcefully trying to kiss Rakhi while dancing.

The video has been shared by Rakhi herself and the actors can be seen shooting for the song ‘Laga Navratan Tel’ from the film ‘Sabse Bada Champion.’ Suddenly, the actor does something that makes Rakhi conscious and she tries to stop him. The two are seen dancing with full enthusiasm until the end when the actor gets seduced and pulls Rakhi to his side and tries to kiss her. However, she tries to stop him by bringing her hand in the middle.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant’s bathtub pictures clicked by NRI husband Ritesh go VIRAL

This video has been watched millions of times on Instagram so far. Rakhi did not even caption the same while sharing. Have a look:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde has a shocking thing to say on comparison with Dipika Kakar

This isn’t the first time when Rakhi has been kissed forcefully as previously singer Mika Singh landed into trouble when he kissed Rakhi on her lips during his birthday bash. She wasn’t happy with what happened and filed a case of molestation against him. That time too, there video got viral like wildfire. Check out:

Talking about Rakhi's wedding, she in an interview to Spotboye said, "Mere husband ko media etc pasand nahi.” She said that she got scared and that is the reason she hid her marriage with everyone. Her fans are curious to know who the man of her life is as there are some who commented on her picture and said, “Kaha hai teri love? Pic me toh dikhai nhi de raha!! Bath tub love hai kya,” and “Iski koi shaadi nahi hue hai ye sirf sabko bevakuf bana rahi hai.”

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also planning to quit?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page