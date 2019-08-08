Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's amazing Bhojpuri song goes viral

Bhojpuri superstar, Pawan Singh is surrounded by several controversies from a long period of time. Pawan's ex-girlfriend Akshara Singh has accused him of a number of serious matters. She has claimed that their relationship had ended on a very bad-note after which she was forced to leave the industry. Whereas Pawan Singh after getting accused is in headlines frequently which is also a reason for his old songs getting hit and viral. Recently one of his songs released in 2015 featuring him with Kajal Raghwani got viral.

This song belongs to the movie 'Hukumat' released in 2015. This song, 'Choliya Mein Atkal Praan' was loved by the audience at the time of its release as well, but now after trending on youtube and getting almost 5 crores of views, the number is still increasing. The video of the song is really amazing, featuring Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghawani, with peppy and naughty dance moves. Watch the full video here:

Due to the fan following of the stars Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani, the movie featuring this song has also become hit. The Wave music channel on Youtube is getting massive subscription and views due to the song. Kajal Raghwani's pink lehenga-choli is also a point of attraction in the video, in which the actress is looking smoking hot and gorgeous, whereas Pawan is also catching eyes by his yellow tee and maroon blazer.

The song is in the voice of Pawan Singh himself and overall is a peppy dance number on bhojpuriya lyrics and beats. Pawan is also called the Shah Rukh Khan of Bhojpuri cinema because of his romantic acting skills, therefore it was obvious for this song to touch the heart of the audiance. Akshara and Pawan were a hit couple and this duo was loved by the audience but after separation, they never worked again.