Image Source : YOUTUBE Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's popular song gets over 28 crore views on YouTube, watch

Bhojpuri cinema superstar Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani’s popular video has been trending all over again on the internet these days. This video is from Pawan Singh and Raghwani’s hit film Bhojpuriya Raja, which is titled Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya. The song has now created history as it has now crossed over 28 crore views on YouTube.

It has been reported that this is the first time that a Bhojpuri song has achieved such a feat. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh while its music has been composed by Madhur Anand and has been written by Azad Singh.

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's popular song

Watch Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya Song Here

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani’s another song Dehiya Jawan Samaan from film Hukumat also features their steamy romance. The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The music is composed by Avinash Jha.

Pawan Singh has a huge fan base and his films and songs go viral instantly on social media. He raised to fame with his popular track ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ which still rules the internet. Pawan Singh is one of the most sought-after stars of the industry, who has delivered many blockbusters. Among his films are Wanted, Sher Singh, Devra Bada Satawela, Bhojpuriya Raja.

He has also been awarded the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016.