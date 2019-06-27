Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh's song breaks the record, crosses over 1 crore views

Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
Pawan Singh's songs are liked by all his fans. His latest song breaks all the records.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2019 20:47 IST
Lollypop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh has been entertaining the Bhojpuri industry for a long time now. His songs are loved and enjoyed by the audience. Pawan Singh's song goes viral right after the release. It makes people dance like there is no tomorrow. These days, another song by Pawan Singh goes viral. People are showing love by sharing the song on social media. It's a song from the year 2017 which is now getting famous all over YouTube. Muhawa Odhani Se Bandh Ke song from the movie Satya is spreading like a wildfire. 

More than 2 crore people have watched and listened to this song. Arun Bihari has written the lyrics of this song. 

Pawan Singh is trying to deal with the tantrums of his girlfriend in this song. He is asking his girlfriend that he will agree to all her deals, however, she must uncover her face. Otherwise, he would be having trouble seeing her face. Pawan Singh is sure that his beloved will agree to his deal.

