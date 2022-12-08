Vadgam Election Results 2022 LIVE: Will Congress' Jignesh Mevani win 2nd time in a row?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vadgam assembly constituency results

Vadgam Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections will begin today at 8 am. The assembly elections in the state were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place at as many as 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. A total of 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) also contested. As far as the Vadgam assembly constituency is concerned, it usually sees a direct fight between Congress and BJP. But, in 2017 assembly election, Independent leader Jignesh Mevani, who is one of the prime Dalit leaders in Gujarat, changed the equation and won the seat. Although the exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in the state, Congress has the upper hand as Jignesh Mevani is very popular in the region and with his induction into the grand old party, there is a strong chance that voters might have shifted towards the party.

