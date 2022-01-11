Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK UP Elections 2022: Another BJP MLA Roshan Lal Varma says he will quit

Another BJP MLA Roshan Lal Varma (Shahjahanpur) has said that he will leave the BJP at an 'appropriate time'. Roshan Lal Varma, who came to Raj Bhawan with Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation letter, said that Maurya was unwell and hence he had brought the resignation of Maurya.

He said Maurya had already emailed his resignation to the Governor.

Replying to a question, he said, "I will decide after Maurya's resignation is accepted. About other MLAs, you will come to know by January 14."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted his photograph with Maurya, confirming that the latter would join the SP.

