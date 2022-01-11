Yogi cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigns ahead of UP assembly elections 2022

Follow us on Image Source : @SWAMIPMAURYA Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigns.

In a setback to the Yogi Adityanath government ahead of high-stakes assembly elections, UP Minister of Labour, Employment & Coordination Swami Prasad Maurya resigned on Tuesday.

Swami Prasad Maurya said that he is resigning as cabinet minister due to gross neglectful attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small-scale by the UP government.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases starting from February 7, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

According to reports, sources close to BJP said that Swami Prasad Maurya was demanding for one more seat in the upcoming elections for which the party was not ready, therefore, he resigned from the government.

Soon after Swami Prasad Maurya's resignation, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo with the ex-UP minister on Twitter saying, "warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Swami Prasad Maurya ji and other leaders, workers in the party who fought for social justice and equality! There will be a revolution for social justice, there will be change."