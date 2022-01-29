UP Election 2022: BJP party of 'Sarva Samaj', says Law Minister Brajesh Pathak at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak at Chunav Manch

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said that BJP is a party for all communities. He added that the top brass of the saffron party is inclusive of all communities in the poll-bound state. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Speaking at India TV's election conclave 'Chunav Manch' in Lucknow, the Law Minister also dismissed claims about Brahmin voters in UP being angry at the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. He said that the party is the country's only hope to save the cultural heritage of India.

Pathak alleged that the Samajwadi Party has erected the statue of Parashuram with wrong intentions. Kashi corridor redevelopment, however, brought the people abundant happiness, he said.

Attacking the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Pathak said that the SP, during their rule, fueled the mafia in the state. The Modi-led BJP rule in the Centre has, on contrary, redeveloped the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. He also said that he had received thousands of calls on the day of the inauguration of the corridor from Brahmins across the state. He said that this is a proof that the Brahmin community is happy under the rule of the saffron party.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

