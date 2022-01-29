UP Election 2022: UP Minister Mohsin Raza adds to '80-20' controversy, makes big remark at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohsin Raza and Imran Pratapgarhi at India TV Chunav Manch

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently said that the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be an 80 per cent vs 20 per cent tussle. The Opposition claimed that the UP chief minister remark was a clear attempt to polarise the polls. However, speaking at India TV Chunav Manch on Saturday in Lucknow, Adityanath's cabinet colleague Mohsin Raza sought to clarify over the statement. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

Raza claimed that 80 per cent of people are in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the remaining 20 per cent are those who are opposed to development. "Those 80 per cent are upset with the 20 per cent. We have had the support of 80 per cent previously as well," Raza said.

He went on heap praise of CM Adityanath saying he has taken the state to new heights of development in the last five years.

During an intense debate session at the election special conclave, Mohsin Raza said a wrong perception was being created that the BJP was anti-minority. "We work for betterment if every section of society. BJP wants Muslims to be part of the development story. We all now what was the situation in the state earlier, but now there is rule of law," he said.

Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi countered Mohsin Raza saying there is huge anger amidts people against the BJP and they will show this during upcoming polls.