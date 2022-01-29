UP Election 2022: Law & order situation improved under BJP rule, claims Swatantra Dev Singh at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Swatantra Dev Singh at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party works for the poor and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh today is enjoying the benefits provided by the party. Speaking on India TV's Chunav Manch, Swatantra Dev Singh today said the BJP government has worked upon improving the law and order situation of the state. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE



"Earlier, incidents of crime against women were not reported at police stations. Even if such cases were reported, criminals were set free on one phone call," alleged Singh.

"Today, there are no cases of chain snatching, eve-teasing, or hooliganism in Uttar Pradesh and I am confident that the people of the state will support the party further," the UP BJP chief said.

Exuding confidence in election win, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "the BJP will win more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of improved law and order situation and the hard work of party workers."

"Not only on the basis of the above-mentioned work, but we are also confident of taking more than 300 seats because our ideology works on honesty," Singh told India TV, adding, "we have worked day and night amid the coronavirus pandemic and do not pay heed to our personal needs."

"We have always been the well-wishers of especially the weaker sections and so Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced several schemes for the upliftment of all," Swatantra Dev Singh said today.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

