Tripura Assembly Election 2023: BJP announces candidates for 48 seats

Tripura Assembly Election 2023 : BJP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for 48 of the total 60 seats. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to contest from Town Bordowali constituency.

Other than this, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has been fielded from Dhanpur while Md Moboshar Ali who joined the party yesterday is set to contest from Kailashahar. State BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee will fight from Banamalipur.

Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP’s candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here.

Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura.

The party said that the remaining 12 candidates will be announced soon.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP for the time had formed a government in Tripura, considered the left bastion. The CPI(M) had ruled the state unabated for 25 years.

The BJP top brass was in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, for a prepoll alliance, which has now been ruled out.

The CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with Congress this time.

