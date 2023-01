Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVES Tripura assembly election 2023: Congress releases list of 17 candidates

Tripura assembly election 2023: Congress on Saturday announced the list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly Election. The party has fielded Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala.

Earlier, the Bhartiya Janta Party had also released the list of candidates for the assembly elections.

Further details awaited.