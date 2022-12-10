Will never forget what Congress has done for me, says Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Will never forget what Congress has done for me, says Himachal CM designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministe r: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu today (December 10) chosen as leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Himachal Pradesh paving way for his elevation as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The newly-elected MLAs had on Friday (December 9) adopted a resolution authorizing the party high command to select the leader of the legislature party.

Sukhu, 58, lauded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his election and said the party will fulfil its poll promises.He said the new government will "bring change".

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," he said.

Sukhu said he and Mukesh Agnihotri, who will be made Deputy Chief Minister, will work as a team.

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he said.

A meeting of party MLAs was held in Shimla during the evening. Congress leadership had earlier in the day sounded that Sukhu will be the new chief minister after which supporters of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh had raised slogans demanding that she should be made the Chief Minister.

Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Himachal observer Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and several other Congress leaders were in Shimla to oversee the election of new leader.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the high command has chosen Sukhu as leader of the legislature party and Mukesh Agnihotri will be Deputy Chief Minister.

"Oath ceremony will take place tomorrow at 11:00 am," he said.

Congress won the assembly polls in the state and got 40 seats.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday congratulated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on his selection as the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, saying he was grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen through the ranks.

The Congress on Saturday announced that Sukhu, who headed the party's campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, will be the next chief minister. Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will be the deputy chief minister.

Reacting to the development, Sharma said on Twitter, "Congratulations to...Sukhu... Richly deserved recognition of his life long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution."

Grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen through the ranks, he said.

"A matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our CM, thanks to our leadership, Smt Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, @RahulGandhi and @PriyankaGandhi for leading a spirited campaign," Sharma tweeted.

"My good wishes and support to my new CM Sukhu," he added.

Sharma, a member of the G-23 group of Congress leaders who had written to the then party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational overhaul, had campaigned for the party in Himachal assembly polls and many candidates, for whom he canvassed, won the election. He, however, had lamented that the party did not fully utilise his services. The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

ALSO READ: It's official ! Congress picks Sukhvinder Sukhu as Himachal Pradesh CM; to take oath tomorrow

ALSO READ: OPINION | With Rahul on Yatra, leaders in Himachal Pradesh fight over CM post