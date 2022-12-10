Himachal: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu or Pratibha Singh? Fight over CM chair continues

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh CM race: Intense lobbying continued for the chief minister's post on Saturday, a day after the newly elected Congress MLAs unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader. If sources are to be believed, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, is now pitched as the front-runner for Himachal CM post. Even after winning the assembly polls with a clear mandate, the Congress is finding it difficult to fill the void created by the death of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and reach a consensus on the legislature party leader who will become the CM.

From the morning itself, Congress MLAs made a beeline to Cecil Hotel in Shimla where the party's central observers — Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda — were staying. According to sources, all kind of efforts are being made to placate state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh, who has indicated that she is in the running for the chief minister's post, a point also made by her son.

On Friday, the observers, along with AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submitted a list of the party's winning MLAs to the Governor and "sought time" to formally stake claim to form the government. The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.