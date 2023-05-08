'Surprised that PM Modi has given...': Sharad Pawar on Prime Minister's Karnataka election campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Karnataka Elections 2023: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has spoken on PM Modi's campaign in poll-bound Karnataka saying he is surprised that the Prime Minister gave 'religious' slogans during campaigning adding when one takes up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing.

Addressing the media in Pandharpur temple town on Sunday, Sharad Pawar said that the Congress will come to power in Karnataka.

“We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election,” Pawar told TV9 Marathi.

“I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing," he said.

Asked about the ongoing agitation at Barsu village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district where a section of locals are opposing a mega oil refinery project, the NCP leader said he was keen on visiting the place, but it will be decided when and how he finds the time.

“I had a meeting with representatives of Barsu villagers. I will hold another meeting with experts. I feel the issue should be taken forward by taking the villagers into confidence,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

