Exclusive: 'Congress, PFI & Karnataka election'- JP Nadda slams grand old party. Watch

Image Source : PTI JP Nadda claims Congress' link to PFI ahead of Karnataka polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday spoke to India TV and launched a scathing attack on the Congress party. Nadda asserted that BJP will secure a majority and form the government in Karnataka.

“We will win the elections by full majority. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai's government has done a lot of work,” said party chief in an exlusive interview with India TV.

“Congress for the sake of vote bank indulges in appeasement politics despite knowing that our Constitution doesn’t provide for reservation based on religion,” Nadda added.

The election schedule for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on March 29. On May 10, the state will go to the polls, and on May 13, the votes will be counted.

