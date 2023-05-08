Karnataka election 2023: When Rahul Gandhi adopted 'aam aadmi avatar' to connect with India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi adopted a different strategy to carry out poll campaigns for his party

Karnataka election 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a BMTC bus ride and interacted with women passengers to understand their vision for Karnataka. When his rivals- BJP leaders- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath are holding massive rallies and carrying out huge roadshows in poll-bound Karnataka to woo voters, Gandhi adopted a unique approach to drawing voters attention.

The former Congress chief spent time at a 'Cafe Coffee Day' outlet stopped for a cup of coffee on Cunningham Road. At a close-by Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop, he spoke to a bunch of college students and working women. He then hopped onto a BMTC bus. Also, yesterday (May 7), Gandhi interacted with unorganized delivery workers of Danzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit at Airlines Hotel, Bengaluru.

In the last few days, Gandhi was seen in 'aam aadmi avatar' in Karnataka which surprises pollsters because in general Congress goes in a traditional way when it comes to conducting poll campaigns.

Scooty ride

Earlier keeping in view the hardship of delivery persons, Gandhi on Sunday reiterated his party's promise to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board in Karnataka with a corpus fund of Rs 3,000 crore and minimum hourly wages for them. Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, Gandhi discussed with them to get an understanding of the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities. Gandhi later hopped onto the pillion seat, and went on a ride with a delivery partner.

On sever occasions in the past, Gandhi did 'aam aadmi' acts to reach out to common men in the course of gaining lost electoral ground in the country. The entire 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'-led by Gandhi was seen as an effort to revive Congress' electoral fortune and reconnect with the people.

Push-up with youth

On March 2, 2021, Gandhi was seen doing push-ups while interacting with students at a Tamil Nadu school.

Seafarer avatar

On February 24, Gandhi turned seafarer and pulled the net with local fishermen in the high sea in Kollam to get a taste of their life. He interacted with fishermen and spent time on boat to understand the issues they facing.

Gandhi Turns Oarsman

On September 19, 2022, the Congress leader participated in a snake boat race exhibition in Punnamada Lake, Kerala. He rowed with other participants in a snake boat race.

Gandhi carries kid on his shoulders

On October 21, 2022, Gandhi carried a child on his shoulders and offered her sweets during Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra's entry from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka.

