'Dharna may result in road block': How Punjab's Channi govt ignored security warnings over PM Modi's visit

PM Modi Security Breach: Amid massive politics over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on Wednesday (January 5, 2022), an internal memo by Punjab Police clearly asking for all necessary arrangements to be made has come to light. One such note accessed by India TV mentions Punjab ADGP (law and order) Naresh Arora asking cops to take into account the protests while finalise the route for PM Modi's cavalcade.

"You are requested to make necessary Security, traffic and route arrangements in your area by deploying force at important points," the note stated.

"You are further directed to keep a watch on the movement of Farmers and they should not be allowed to move to district Ferozepur to disrupt the rally. Any dharna may result in roadblocks, therefore please make necessary traffic diversion plan in advance," it added.

The memo was addressed to 11 ADGP-rank officers apart from the supervisory officer on PM duty.

Blame game

While it is not clear how the protesting farmers reached the highway to block PM Modi's route, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Punjab government of leaving several gaps in security arrangements.

Several videos have surfaced showing farmers and protestors gathering on the highway from where PM Modi's cavalcade was scheduled to pass raising questions as to how the details about the exact route to be taken by PM Modi were leaked.

"While Prime Minister Modi cut short his trip to Ferozepur following a security breach, three explosive internal missives by Punjab Police on January 1, 2 and 4 on his rally had clearly directed state cops to “make necessary diversion plan in advance," BJP leader Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

What happened on January 5

In a 'major security lapse', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government has a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough probe" into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said.

