PM's security breach: Punjab govt forms high-level committee to probe lapses; report within 3 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade stuck on a flyover, in Ferozepur

Highlights The committee comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary among others

The committee shall submit its report within three days

PM Modi was on a visit to poll-bound Punjab on Wednesday after a gap of two years

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a thorough probe into the "lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said. The committee comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

"In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee," the spokesperson said.

The committee shall submit its report within three days, the spokesperson added.

In a "major security lapse", the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Reacting sharply, the Union Home Ministry asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the serious lapse and take strict action.

The prime minister also could not attend a rally in Ferozepur.

"The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes have been postponed and not cancelled," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said at the Ferozepur public meeting.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma alleged that the state police were instructed to prevent people from attending Modi's rally and a large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police in connivance with the protesters.

Modi was visiting poll-bound Punjab after a gap of two years and it was his first trip to the state after his government repealed the three farm laws, which had led to a year-long farmers' stir at Delhi borders.

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | PM's security breach: Surjit Singh Phool lauds BKU Krantikari members for blocking cavalcade | VIDEO