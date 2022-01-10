PM security breach matter: Top court forms committee under retired Supreme Court judge to probe incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SC hears plea on breach in PM Modi's security

7 show-cause notices have been issued to the state officers

Modi was on his way for an election rally, when the convoy was blocked by some protesters

The Supreme Court, on Monday, has agreed to set up an independent committee which will be headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5 (Wednesday). The Apex court has proposed to include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and ADGP (security) of Punjab, in the independent committee.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and consisting of Justice Surya Kanta and Justice Hima Kohli took up the petition filed by an organisation - Lawyers' Voice.

Cheif Justice of India (CJI) has suggested forming a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to probe PM Modi's security lapse matter. Other members of the committee will be DGP Chandigarh, IG NIA & Registrar General & Addtl DG Intelligence Bureau.

Senior advocate DS Patwalia, Advocate General of Punjab government, told Supreme Court that the records have been taken into consideration by the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana high court. 7 show-cause notices have been issued to the state officers as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the crowds started gathering in the morning and there were no inputs from the Director General of police which was his responsibility. He further said there has to be communication that there’s a clear road, and if there’s a blockade stop them 4 kms away. There was complete intelligence failure! If there was violation of SPG Act and blue book, there’s no need of hearing etc.

Earlier on Friday, Senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for petitioner Lawyers' Voice told the Supreme Court that the breach in Prime Minister's security is not merely a law and order problem, it falls under Special Protection Groups (SPG) Act.

