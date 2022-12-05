PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai gets emotional when asked about Prime Minister | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI, PTI PM Modi and his elder brother Somabhai Modi (left) who got emotional when asked about the Prime Minister.

Gujarat Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi got emotional after he was asked about the Prime Minister as he visited him after casting vote in Ahmedabad in the second phase of the Gujarat elections 2022.

"People cannot ignore the kind of work Centre has done after 2014. I asked him (PM Modi) that he works a lot for the country, he should take some rest as well," said Somabhai Modi as he barely controlled his emotions and was about to be in tears.

In his message to voters, he appealed to them to come out and vote in large numbers.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad around 9:20 am and then walked up to his brother's house from the polling booth as Gujarat is voting for the second phase today.

After casting his vote, he said the state's people listen to everybody, but it is their nature to accept what is true.

He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a "spectacular manner" and raising the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world.

He said the voters of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi celebrated "the festival of democracy" with great enthusiasm.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh were held last month and the municipal polls in Delhi took place on Sunday.

"For the celebration of democracy, I heartily congratulate the citizens of the country and greet them. I also heartily congratulate the Election Commission. It has developed a great tradition of conducting elections in a very spectacular manner, increasing the prestige of India's democracy in the whole world," Modi told reporters after casting his vote at a polling station in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city.

He also heartily thanked the voters of Gujarat, saying they celebrated the festival of democracy with great enthusiasm and held discussions in an excellent manner.

