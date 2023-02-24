Friday, February 24, 2023
     
Nagaland Election 2023: PM Modi to address NDPP-BJP rally in Chumoukedima today

Nagaland Election 2023: The BJP-NDPP alliance will contest in all the seats of the 60-member House.

Nagaland Election 2023Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Chumoukedima district today (February 24) to campaign for the February 27 Nagaland assembly election, a top BJP leader said. Modi will address a rally of the BJP-NDPP, which are the only two parties to have entered into a pre-poll alliance.

Announcing Modi's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said visits by important BJP leaders to the poll-bound state shows the party's concern for Nagaland's future and its relation with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Nagaland over the past one week. The BJP-NDPP alliance will contest in all the seats of the 60-member House.

