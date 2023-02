Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Nagaland: Ahead of assembly elections, a monetary seizure worth Rs 39.18 crore was made by the central and state agencies in Nagaland on February 14.

Cash, IMFL, drugs/narcotics, freebies and other items were seized in the raid, Nagaland CEO office informed.

