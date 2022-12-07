Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV MCD Elections 2022: BJP wins 3 out of 4 wards in Manish Sisodia's Patparganj constituency

MCD Elections 2022: In a setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 3 out of 4 wards under Patparganj in the East Delhi constituency. The BJP's win in this region holds significance as it is considered a stronghold of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

There are a total of four wards under the Patparganj constituency – Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Patpar Ganj, Mandawali, and Vinod Nagar. The BJP's candidates won from Patparganj, Mandawali, and Vinod Nagar, whereas, Mayur Vihar Phase-II was bagged by the AAP's candidate.

The three BJP's winning candidates are Renu Chaudhry, Shashi Chandana, and Rajinder Singh Negi who represented Patparganj, Mandavli and Vinod Nagar wards respectively. Meanwhile, AAP's Devendra Kumar won from the Mayur Vihar Phase-II wards.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reached the magic figure of 126 to reach the halfway mark in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

However, AAP couldn't sweep the elections as BJP put up a strong fight winning 97 seats so far. Another outcome of the election is a poor show of the Congress party which has so far won just 7 seats while independents bagged 3 seats.

