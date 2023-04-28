Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP urges EC to register FIR, debar Kharge over 'poisonous snake' comment

Karnataka Elections 2023 : The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday urged the Election Commission to register an FIR against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge while also debaring him from the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections over his 'poisonous snake' comment over Prime Minister Narenadra Modi.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'poisonous snake' jibe at PM Modi. Slamming Kharge, Vaishnaw said that the veteran leader's remark is the reflection of Congress' 'cultural and mindset'.

Speaking to reporters, the railway minister said the Congress has never refrained from launching personal attacks on Modi, noting that its former president Sonia Gandhi had once called him 'maut ka saudagar'. Vaishnaw asserted that people have a lot of trust in Modi who has been a leader like no other when it comes to having "moral authority". People know he is taking the country in the right direction, he said.

What had happened?

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stirred a hornet's nest after he called Prime Minister 'a poisonous snake.' Kharge, however, later clarified his statement but he had by then provided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enough ammunition to face severe backlash.

While addressing a rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, the Congress chief said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead..." The poll-bound state is scheduled for elections on May 10 and counting will be held on May 13.'

ALSO READ | 'My statement was not for...': Kharge expresses regret over his 'poisonous snake' remark against PM

ALSO READ | Karnataka polls: Cong files police complaint against Amit Shah, accuses him of promoting 'hatred'