Karnataka polls: Congress files police complaint over Amit Shah's speech, accuses him of promoting 'hatred'

Karnataka elections 2023: Amid high-octane campaigns by political parties in the wake of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress filed a police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

According to reports, Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar filed the complaint at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station.

In their complaint, the Congress leaders have accused Shah of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition during his recent rallies in the poll-bound Karnataka.

What Congres alleged?

"Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," said DK Shivakumar after filing the complaint.

The complaint mentions the name of Amit Shah, concerned BJP leaders and the organisers of the rally at Vijaypura and other locations in Karnataka on 25th April. "Speech given by Amit Shah was shockingly riddled with flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of Indian National Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms," read the complaint.

Amit Shah is BJP's star campaigner

According to reports, a video link of the alleged hate speech was also attached to the complaint. Sections like 153, 505 (2), 171G and 120B of IPC were mentioned in the complaint. It is to be noted that Amit Shah is doing back to back to back rallies as BJP's star campaigner for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

