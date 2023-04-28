Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP takes aim at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'poisonous snake' jibe at PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge poisonous snake remark: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "poisonous snake" jibe at PM Modi. Slamming Kharge, Vaishnaw said that the veteran leader's remark is the reflection of Congress' "cultural and mindset".

Speaking to reporters here, the railway minister said the Congress has never refrained from launching personal attacks on Modi, noting that its former president Sonia Gandhi had once called him "maut ka saudagar". Vaishnaw asserted that people have a lot of trust in Modi who has been a leader like no other when it comes to having "moral authority". People know he is taking the country in the right direction, he said.

Vaishnaw took a swipe at Delhi CM too

Addressing a campaign rally in Karnataka, Kharge linked Modi to a poisonous snake. As a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP. The Union minister also took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal amid a row over Rs 45 crore being spent on the renovation of his residence, accusing him of "betraying" people.

He has done exactly the opposite of what he had promised, the BJP leader said. He can go to any extent to fulfill his wish, Vaishnaw said.

