Karnataka election 2023: ‘For interest of people, my father should become CM’, says Siddaramaiah’s son

Karnataka election results 2023: As the counting of votes is underway for the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader and son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, excluded confidence that his father will get an absolute majority and will come to power on his own. He also said for the interest of the state his father should become the chief minister.

"We will do anything to keep BJP out of power...In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the CM," says Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

He further said that his father is going to win in the Varuna constituency with a huge margin. "We are very confident that my father (Siddaramaiah) is going to win in Varuna constituency with a huge margin. Congress will get an absolute majority and will come to power on its own," he said.

“Every survey says that we are going to get a simple majority,” added the Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah leading from Varuna seat

As per the initial trends, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading from the seat.

Varuna seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly and it falls under Mysore district. The seat is witnessing a high-voltage contest between former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, BJP candidate V. Somanna and JD(S) candidate Dr Bharathi Shankar.

In a neck-and-neck fight, Congress claims all backward classes turned up to vote in support of the party while BJP claims this time Dalits and Lingayats showed up in large percentages and voted for Somanna.

