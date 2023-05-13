Varuna Assembly Election Results LIVE: Will Ex-CM Siddaramaiah continue winning streak at his home turf?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Varuna Assembly Election Results

Varuna Assembly Election Results: Varuna seat is one of the 224 seats in the Karnataka State Assembly and it falls under Mysore district. The seat is witnessing a high-voltage contest between former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, BJP candidate V. Somanna and JD(S) candidate Dr Bharathi Shankar. This year during the election on May 10, the constituency recorded a voting percentage of 84.74%, the highest ever since the seat was carved out of Chamundeshwari, T Narasipura and Nanjangud in 2008. According to the election commission, as many as 1,98,740 people voted this year as the total electorate was 2,34,533. The Congress party claims that its leader Siddaramaiah will register a comfortable win, the BJP is banking on its heavyweight Somanna who reportedly worked hard at the grassroots level. In a neck-and-neck fight, Congress claims all backward classes turned up to vote in support of the party while BJP claims this time Dalits and Lingayats showed up in large percentages and voted for Somanna.

KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS: FULL COVERAGE