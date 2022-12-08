Jamnagar North Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Rivaba Jadeja eyes win in her maiden poll battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamnagar North Results 2022

Jamnagar North Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections is taking place today. The assembly elections in the state were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. A total of 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) also contested. Jamnagar North assembly constituency went to polls on December 1. BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, was fielded replacing sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha). She contested against Congress veteran Bipendrasinh Jadeja, who was supported in his campaign by Rivaba's sister-in-law. The AAP fielded Karsanbhai Karmur from this seat. Rivaba had joined the BJP in 2019, soon after Jadeja's father, Aniruddhsinh and sister Naynaba joined Congress.

