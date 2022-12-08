Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Jamnagar North Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Rivaba Jadeja eyes win in her maiden poll battle
Live now

Jamnagar North Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Rivaba Jadeja eyes win in her maiden poll battle

Jamnagar North Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, was fielded from here replacing sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha).

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ahmedabad Updated on: December 08, 2022 7:45 IST
Jamnagar North Results 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Jamnagar North Results 2022

Jamnagar North Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections is taking place today. The assembly elections in the state were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. A total of 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) also contested. Jamnagar North assembly constituency went to polls on December 1. BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife, was fielded replacing sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha). She contested against Congress veteran Bipendrasinh Jadeja, who was supported in his campaign by Rivaba's sister-in-law. The AAP fielded Karsanbhai Karmur from this seat. Rivaba had joined the BJP in 2019, soon after Jadeja's father, Aniruddhsinh and sister Naynaba joined Congress.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE | GUJARAT ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Live updates :Jamnagar North Results 2022 LIVE: Counting in Gujarat today

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 08, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jamnagar North: BJP leaders hopeful of Rivaba Jadeja's win

    BJP's Jamnagar leaders are hopeful that Rivaba Jadeja will win the seat and Hakubha too will fall in line and work for the party. On the other hand, Congress sees fault lines in the BJP now and it dreams to get benefits because of candidate selection in the Jamnagar North constituency.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News

X