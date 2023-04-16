Shettar offered a ministerial post, why he's joining Congress, asks Yediyurappa; ex-CM responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader and ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka elections 2023: BJP veteran and Karnataka former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday slammed ex-CM Jagadish Shettar for leaving the party after being denied a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. Yediyurappa said that Shettar was offered a ministerial position in the cabinet but he didn't respond. The people of Karnataka will not forgive him.

"The People from Karnataka will not forgive Jagadish Shettar. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had offered Jagadish Shettar, a ministerial position in the cabinet. We had offered a ticket to Jagadish Shatter's family. But he didn't respond to it," Yediyurappa said.

"We made him (Jagadish Shettar) the CM of Karnataka, and we made him the state BJP president. The statements given by him have made us unhappy. People knew about Jagadish Shettar only because of BJP," Yediyurappa added.

"I want to ask Jagadish Shettar why is he joining Congress? If he comes back to BJP, we will welcome him," the former CM said.

"The people of Karnataka will not forgive Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi," Yediyurappa further mentioned.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also made a statement on Jagadish Shettar leaving the party and said, "he has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued."

Earlier today, Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi.

Responding after Yediyurappa's statements, Shettar said, "I wanted only the MLA seat for Hubali-Dharwad-Central... I had contributed to the growth of the party in the state."

Speaking on whether he is going to join Congress, Shettar said, "I have not decided yet."

