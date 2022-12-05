Himachal, Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll: When and where to watch live streaming, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Projection of polls on India TV

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE : Polling in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat has been done. Voting for the second phase in PM Modi’s home Gujarat is underway. People are voting in 93 constituencies in Gujarat. Polling for the first phase on 89 seats of Gujarat Assembly concluded peacefully on December 1 with an overall around 60% turnout.

Now all eyes are on December 8 (Thursday) when the counting of votes will be done. But before that you can watch the projection as India TV brings exit poll on its digital and TV platforms.

Also, the voting on all 68 seats of Himachal Assembly held on November 12. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of retaining Himachal Pradesh, the Congress, which won 21 seats in 2017, is hoping to return to power. On the other hand, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to make inroads in the Himalayan state. The state saw a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent.

India TV is ready with the exit poll to predict which party will form the government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Where and when to watch live update on 2022 Exit Poll- the first projection.

You can watch on India TV’s several platforms-

YouTube: Click here

Social Media Click here

Website/Mobile app click here

Television: Click here

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022EXIT POLL LIVE:

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE