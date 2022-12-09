Friday, December 09, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal: Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected MLAs in Shimla to pick CM face

Himachal: Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected MLAs in Shimla to pick CM face

Himachal Pradesh: Deciding on the chief ministerial face who can bind the party going forward is the immediate challenge for Congress.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Shimla Updated on: December 09, 2022 12:10 IST
Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya has been elected as an
Image Source : AP Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya has been elected as an MLA from Shimla rural and is also among the hopefuls.

The Congress, which wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, is expected to meet all its newly-elected MLAs on Friday to decide on the Chief Minister's name. The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly in the hill state which maintained its tradition of not voting any incumbent government to power since 1985.

Deciding on the chief ministerial face who can bind the party going forward is the immediate challenge for Congress.

State party president Pratibha Singh is considered a key frontrunner for the chief minister's post, closely followed by former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. Though Pratibha Singh did not contest the assembly election and is not an MLA, she had campaigned extensively across the state. Singh is presently the Mandi MP after she won in the bye-election from outgoing chief minister Jairam Thakur's home district.

 

Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya has been elected as an MLA from Shimla rural and is also among the hopefuls, even though many consider him too young for the top post. The other CM aspirants are Sukhu, an MLA from Nadaun, and Agnihotri, who was elected from Haroli. Both are hopeful that the party high command would recognise their work as former PCC chief and as Congress Legislature Party leader.

Related Stories
Himachal results 2022: Rebel BJP candidates hurt party in 12 seats; close fight underway in 9

Himachal results 2022: Rebel BJP candidates hurt party in 12 seats; close fight underway in 9

Himachal Pradesh poll results: The rise of 'Maharani'- Pratibha Singh | A chief minister contender

Himachal Pradesh poll results: The rise of 'Maharani'- Pratibha Singh | A chief minister contender

Himachal election results 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra helped...', says Kharge

Himachal election results 2022: 'Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra helped...', says Kharge

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog in a multi-cornered contest, is also a CM hopeful and is claiming that he brought the faction-ridden party together in the last few years. Rathore was replaced a few months ago with Pratibha Singh as the head of the Himachal unit.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News