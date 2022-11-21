Gujarat elections: India TV's mega conclave - Chunav Manch - to gauge mood of people on Nov 26

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV to host Gujarat Chunav Manch on November 26.

India TV Chunav Manch: The stage is set for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to create history by winning a record seventh term, on the other hand, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are looking to create an upset. Amid an intense campaigning for the upcoming elections, India TV will gauge the mood of the public in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state during its mega conclave - Chunav Manch.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

The day-long conclave on Saturday, November 26, will witness top political leaders debate over election issues and put forth their views infront of the public. The leaders will also be seen answering common man's queries on India TV's stage.

What India TV Opinion poll predicted

The ruling BJP looks set to retain power in Gujarat for a record seventh term, India TV-Matrize opinion poll shows.

According to the opinion poll, BJP may win a comfortable majority with 104-119 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while Congress may win 53-68 seats, AAP may win 0-6 seats and 'Others' may win 0-3 seats.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won 99 seats, Congress had won 77 seats and ‘Others’ had won six (BTP: 2, NCP: 1 and Independents: 3) seats.

Voting to elect new members for 182-seat Gujarat assembly is scheduled to be held on two phases on December 1 and December 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

ALSO READ: Instead of talking about development, Congress says will show Modi his 'aukaat': PM's big attack

ALSO READ: Patels will ensure BJP gets massive majority, says Hardik Patel on EWS quota