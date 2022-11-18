Gujarat elections: Modi is 'kalpavriksha', Kejriwal 'babul' tree, Rahul Gandhi 'shrub', says Shivraj Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat elections campaigning: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unleashed 'carpet bombing' campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat with a battery of chief ministers and union ministers canvassing for the party.

Addressing a public rally in Mandvi, Kutch district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi CM for doing negative politics.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Chouhan described PM Modi as 'kalpavriksha' (a mythological wish-fulfilling tree). He called Kejriwal a babul tree and Rahul Gandhi khar patwar (shrubs).

"Narendra Modi is a 'kalpavriksha', you'll get whatever you want. Kejriwal is a babul tree, you'll get only thorns. Rahul Gandhi is a shrub that will destroy the crops. Congress, AAP will erase contentment and peace from the country," Chouhan said.





BJP's 'star campaigners' chief ministers of three states, six Union ministers and six other national leaders will cover 46 Assembly seats while state leaders will campaign in 36 seats on a single day om Friday (November 18).

Apart from Chouhan, BJP president J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be campaigning across Gujarat today.

ALSO READ: Gujarat elections: New twist in AAP candidate kidnap drama, Kanchan Jariwala lashes out at party

Union ministers who will take part in campaigning are Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Anurag Thakur, Faggan Singh Kulaste, V K Singh and Bharati Pawar.

Voting to elect new members for 182-seat Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Counting of votes is scheduled to be done on December 8.