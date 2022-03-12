Goa: BJP legislative party leader to be elected today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flashes the victory sign

After the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) made a landslide victory in Goa, members of the Central Parliamentary Board or central observers will reach the state today and hold a meeting with all the 20 elected MLAs. The leader of the Goa Legislature Party will be elected unanimously in this meeting. CM Pramod Sawant created history when he made a record by getting 20 out of 40 MLAs on his own without any alliance. This happened for the first time in Goa.

Earlier in 2012, Manohar Parrikar had a pre-poll alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Back then, BJP won a total of 24 seats, in which MGP had 3 and BJP 21. But in 2022, BJP CM Pramod Sawant decided to contest alone and won 20 seats on his own.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari or Piyush Goyal may arrive as central observers in Goa from Delhi, on behalf of the Central Parliamentary Board in the legislative party meeting. Although till now, no official information has been received on this, neither through the Goa BJP office nor through the media.

There is a place for a total of 11 ministers in the Goa Legislative Assembly, apart from which, BJP will give the Speaker of the Assembly, the Deputy Speaker positions to the senior-most MLAs. Accordingly, 13 out of 20 BJP MLAs will be adjusted.

Those among the top contenders for leading the state legislature include Mavin Godinho, Vishwajit Rane, Nilesh Cabral, Govind Gawade, Babush Monserrate, Rohan Khawante, Ravi Naik, Subhash Shirodkar, Subhash Faldesai, Neelkanth Halrankar, and Alex Reginald along with Pramod Sawant.

Apart from this, 2 MLAs of the Maharashtra Wadi Gomantak Party i.e. MGP also need to be adjusted, in which Ramkrishna Sudin Dhavalikar, the senior-most leader of MGP and who has been supporting BJP since 1994, will also have to be made a minister. However, Pramod Sawant told India TV that the final decision on MGP will be taken by the Central Parliamentary Board.