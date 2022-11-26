Chunav Manch: AIMIM chief Owaisi says, Amit Shah has admitted 'state complicity' in 2002 Gujarat riots

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during Chunav Manch event in Gujarat.

Chunav Manch 2022 : All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said, Home Minister Amit Shah has "openly admitted state complicity" in 2002 Gujarat riots by saying that 'those who used to indulge in communal violence were taught such a lesson, that there has not been a single case of curfew during the last twenty years'.

Replying to questions during the day-long India TV conclave 'Chunav Manch' in Ahmedabad, Owaisi said, "Home Minister is justifying state violence. If they have taught a lesson then why did they release Bilkis Bano's rapists? Why is the person who murdered 92 Muslims in Naroda Patiya now openly seeking votes for BJP? Is this their probity in public life that they release a murderer from jail to seek votes? Do you call this, teaching a lesson? The state was complicit in 2002 riots. Bilkis Bano had to change her residence 18 times, Zakia Jafri had to seek justice for the murder of her ex-MP husband Ehsan Jafri. Amit Shah is accepting that it was state sponsored violence."

The AIMIM chief strongly opposed the move by BJP to bring a uniform civil code in India. He said, "I am against uniform civil code because it goes against Article 29 that says that every citizen has the right to conserve his or her distinct language, script or culture. Why doesn't the Centre release the data of National Family Health Survey which show which community has the largest number of people having second wife? Can you implement uniform civil code in North-east, where polyandry exists? Article 29 gives all of us unfettered right for protection of our social life and customs. You cannot tinker with inheritance, marriage and succession laws. Will you follow the Dayabhaga law or the Mitakshara law? Pluralism is the beauty of this nation."

Under Dayabhaga law school, son has no automatic ownership right by birth but acquires it on demise of his father, while in Mitakshara school, the father's power over the property is qualified by the equal rights by birth enjoyed by a son, a grandson and a great grandson.

Owaisi said, "They are saying, One Nation, One Law. Then why are there Union list, State list and Concurrent list in our Constitution? Uniform civil code may be part of Directive Principles, but Directive Principles also include nationwide prohibition and equal distribution of wealth. 50 per cent of the nation's wealth is controlled by seven families. Which directive principles are you speaking about?"

On the allegation that AIMIM is always cutting opposition votes to indirectly help the BJP, Owaisi replied, "In Gujarat, we fielded 14 candidates, out of which one left and joined the Congress. There are 169 seats left. Why don't they try and defeat the BJP in these 169 seats?"

Owaisi said, "Since 2014, Narendra Modi has prepared a new landscape in Indian politics, which is being followed both by Congress and the 'small recharge' party (AAP). The agenda is to make Muslims invisible from mainstream politics. There is not a single Muslim minister in the Centre. The nation is watching. Sachar Committee in its report in 2006 pointed out there were only 7 per cent Muslims in government services, and this has now dwindled to just one per cent.

Owaisi lashed out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal saying he was "walking in the footsteps of Narendra Modi. He described Tablighi Jamaat as 'super spreader of Corona', he didn't say a word on Delhi riots, nor is he speaking about uniform civil code. He goes to Muslim localities and ask votes to "stop the BJP", but in Hindu localities he tells them how he has opened mohalla clinics. His party is the 'small recharge' party of BJP."

ALSO READ: Chunav Manch Gujarat: Owaisi lashes out at Amit Shah accusing him of 'justifying state violence'

ALSO READ: Chunav Manch Gujarat: Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Owaisi, others on India TV's big stage