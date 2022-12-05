Bypolls 2022 LIVE: Voting in 1 Lok Sabha, 6 assembly seats begins; all eyes on Mainpuri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bypolls 2022 LIVE: Voting on 1 Lok Sabha seat, 5 assembly seats today; all eyes on Mainpuri

Bypolls 2022 : Polling on 1 Lok Sabha and, 6 Assembly seats including Rampur, Khatauli, Mainpuri, Sardarshahar, Padampur, Kurhani and Bhanupratappur across 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh for bypoll elections begins. In Mainpuri, the main contest is between Mulayam Singh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) where SP has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav against BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. While, Congress has fielded Ashok Kumar for the Sardarshahar seat in Rajasthan is witnessing the battle. Kumar is the son of late MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma who held the same seat till his death which led to the vacancy in the seat. In Odisha's Padampur, Bihar's Kurhani and Bhanupratappur in Chattisgarh, the key contest is between BJP's Pradip Purohit and Biju Janta Dal(BJD)'s Barsha, JD(U) candidate has fielded Manoj Singh Kushwaha and Congress's Savitri Mandavi against BJP's Brahmanand Netam respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.