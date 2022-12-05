Monday, December 05, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Bypolls 2022 LIVE: Voting in 1 Lok Sabha, 6 assembly seats begins; all eyes on Mainpuri
Live now

Bypolls 2022 LIVE: Voting in 1 Lok Sabha, 6 assembly seats begins; all eyes on Mainpuri

Bypolls 2022 LIVE: Voting for one Lok Sabha and six assembly seats begin across five states.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2022 7:25 IST
Bypolls 2022 LIVE: Voting on 1 Lok Sabha seat, 5 assembly
Image Source : INDIA TV Bypolls 2022 LIVE: Voting on 1 Lok Sabha seat, 5 assembly seats today; all eyes on Mainpuri

Bypolls 2022: Polling on 1 Lok Sabha and, 6 Assembly seats including Rampur, Khatauli, Mainpuri, Sardarshahar, Padampur, Kurhani and Bhanupratappur across 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh for bypoll elections begins. In Mainpuri, the main contest is between Mulayam Singh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) where SP has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav against BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya,  a former confidant of Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. While, Congress has fielded Ashok Kumar for the Sardarshahar seat in Rajasthan is witnessing the battle. Kumar is the son of late MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma who held the same seat till his death which led to the vacancy in the seat. In Odisha's Padampur, Bihar's Kurhani and Bhanupratappur in Chattisgarh, the key contest is between BJP's Pradip Purohit and Biju Janta Dal(BJD)'s Barsha, JD(U) candidate has fielded Manoj Singh Kushwaha and Congress's Savitri Mandavi against BJP's Brahmanand Netam respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Live updates :Bypoll 2022

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 05, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Polling has begun and will continue till 6 pm: Official

    "Polling has started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm," according to an official at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer. 

  • Dec 05, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Voting in 1 Lok Sabha, 6 assembly seats across 5 states begins

    Voting for by-elections for Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh begins. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News