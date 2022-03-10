Ayodhya Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP continue to have a stronghold in the city of Ram temple?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ayodhya Election Result 2022 LIVE

Ayodhya election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Ayodhya Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Samajwadi Party leader Tej Prakash Pandey, better known as Pawan Pandey, and Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta.

All five seats in the Ayodhya district are held by the BJP, and the city seat has been held by the party for nearly three decades besides a period of five years between 2012 and 2017 when Tej Narayan Pandey, also known as Pawan Pandey, won it for the Samajwadi Party.

Ayodhya is considered a stronghold of the BJP and is an important seat for the party, under the backdrop of the Ram temple. However, SP also campaigned with all its might ahead of the polls. SP candidate Pandey's 7-year old daughter accompanied him for door-to-door campaigns in Ayodhya. Also, SP was the first party to declare the candidate for Ayodhya.

Ayodhya voted in the fifth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, on February 27, 2022.

This is the first assembly election in the constituency, after the commencement of the Ram Janmbhoomi temple. It will be interesting to watch if BJP continues to mark its presence in the constituency this time as well, as former sitting MLA and SP candidate Tej Prakash Pandey restores his lost prominence.