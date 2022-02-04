Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from stronghold Gorakhpur today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Sadar seat today. He reached the city on Thursday evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present during the filing of the nomination. According to BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey, before filing the nomination, Yogi will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground under COVID protocols. He will later address the voter awareness convention at Gorakhpur club and also Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual rally in five districts of Uttar Pradesh today. PM Modi's rally in the districts of Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Harpur, will cover 23 assembly constituencies in the state. A total of 122 locations have been identified by BJP where arrangements have been made for people to listen to the virtual address of the Prime Minister. This would be his second virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh where polling will take place in seven-phase between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.