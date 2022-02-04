Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Yogi Adityanath to file nomination from stronghold Gorakhpur today

Friday, February 04, 2022
     
The electoral campaign has gained momentum for the seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. From door-to-door canvassing, virtual appeals and marathon meetings, political parties are making their bid to capture power. Besides UP, polling will also be held in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Sadar seat today. He reached the city on Thursday evening. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party state president Swatantra Dev Singh will be present during the filing of the nomination. According to BJP media cell in-charge Bachcha Pandey, before filing the nomination, Yogi will address a meeting at Maharana Pratap Inter College ground under COVID protocols. He will later address the voter awareness convention at Gorakhpur club and also Prabudhdh Varg Sammelan at Nipal lodge. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual rally in five districts of Uttar Pradesh today. PM Modi's rally in the districts of Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Harpur, will cover 23 assembly constituencies in the state. A total of 122 locations have been identified by BJP where arrangements have been made for people to listen to the virtual address of the Prime Minister. This would be his second virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh where polling will take place in seven-phase between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

 

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Followers of Ambedkar should join SP to oust BJP from power: Akhilesh

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said followers of Dalit icon Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar should join the party’s effort to oust the BJP from power so that democracy could be saved and people’s right protected. Yadav said this during a joint press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary when asked about BSP leader Mayawati, whose party had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). "Ambedkarwadi (followers of Ambdekar) should come with 'samajwadis' (socialists) as we have to save the Constitution and democracy. If these are not saved, just think what will happen to our rights," Yadav said. Yadav said his outfit has support of different parties representing varied sections of society. "We are multi-coloured people. We have red, green, white and blue--all with us," he said seeking the support of followers of the Dalit icon when asked about the BSP going solo this time.

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP spreading 'communal hate', indulging in caste politics: Mayawati

    BSP Supremo Mayawati on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in politics of caste and spreading “communal hate”. The Dalit leader alleged that the BJP’s failure in keeping prices of edible oil, petrol and diesel has aggrieved people in the state. She attacked the Congress and accused it of overlooking BR Ambedkar, the Dalit icon, for Bharat Ratna when it was in power. She also accused the party of ignoring Kanshi Ram, another Dalit leader, by never announcing a national day in his memory. She urged the masses to not cast their votes in favour of BJP, SP or Congress, saying only BSP can bring the “Achchey Din”. The BSP leader ridiculed Congress for “staging drama” for the sake of votes of SC/ST class. She likened the regime of the Samajwadi Party with “gundas, mafias and anti-social elements”. She alleged that the SP only changed the names of the district, parks, and colleges which were instituted by BSP after Saints and respected ancestors. The leader also claimed that the SP terminated the reservation of SC/ST class in the allotment of government land and amended the law.

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    People 'very unhappy' under BJP government: Mayawati

    BSP president Mayawati on Thursday lashed out at political opponents over migration of people in search of livelihood saying it was only during her government that those who had left the state returned home. "Congress had been at the helm for the longest time after Independence and people migrated because the means of livelihood were not available here. After that, whether it was the SP or BJP government which ruled the state, unemployed people migrated in search of livelihood as the governments here did not make arrangements them," she said at an election meeting in Ghaziabad. She said people have been “very unhappy” under these governments.

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Goa: Congress candidates to take pledge of party loyalty today

    Congress's Assembly poll candidates in Goa will take a pledge of loyalty to the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi today. In the last five years, the Congress was hit the hardest by defections in the BJP-ruled Goa as most of its legislators quit the party. In 2019, as many as 10 Congress legislators had joined the ruling BJP, whose current strength in the Assembly stands at 27. The grand old party, which had emerged as the single largest force by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House after the 2017 Assembly elections, now has only two MLAs in the House. Recently, the Congress had taken its Goa poll candidates to a temple, a church, a gurdwara and a dargah in the state, where they were made to take a pledge that they would not defect if they get elected.

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rahul Gandhi in Goa today

    Senior leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Goa today. During the visit, Gandhi will also address a public meeting in Sankhalim Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by state Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, he said. Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa will be held on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. The Congress has tied up with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the polls. While the grand old party has fielded 37 candidates, the GFP is contesting on three seats.

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference in Goa today

    AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference in Goa today at 11 am.

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Tight security in Gorakhpur

  • Feb 04, 2022 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Sidhu speaks on who should be the CM

    "If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said State Congress chief Navjot S Sidhu amid sloganeering by supporters. (03.02)

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP Election Phase 1: Richest candidate has assets worth Rs 148 crore, two have nil

    Among those in the fray for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the richest candidate holds assets worth over Rs 148 crore, while two nominees who have declared zero assets, according to poll reforms advocacy group ADR. Of the financially bottom-three candidates excluding those with zero assets, two have declared having around Rs 1,000, while one has Rs 10,000, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the first phase of the polls is Rs 3.72 crores, it said in a report in which it analysed self-sworn affidavits of the nominees.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Yogi Adityanath running for MLA for first time

    Yogi Adityanath is running for MLA for the first time. Gorakhpur Sadar is considered to be his stronghold. Adityanath won parliamentary elections for a record five terms since 1998 from Gorakhpur. He had to resign in 2017 after he was made the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was then elected to the Legislative Council.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar to contest against Adityanath

    Bhim Army's Chandra Shekhar will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Adityanath is in the fray from Gorakhpur Sadar. Azad, a prominent Dalit leader, had said earlier he would contest against Yogi Adityanath. Today, his party, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), formally announced Azad's candidature from Gorakhpur Sadar. Gorakhpur Sadar will go to the polls on March 3 during the sixth phase of elections in the state. The results will be declared on March 10.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Punjab CM Channi's nephew arrested by ED

    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on Thursday evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case: Sources - ANI FULL STORY 

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    When Priyanka and Akhilesh-Jayant wave at each other - WATCH

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected: Sidhu

    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar said "our fight is not with him (Bikram Singh Majithia) but against the big bull (Sukhbir Singh Badal)." Some thieves have gathered and are afraid that if Sidhu will come then they will be exposed. It's up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says, but it's not in his hand nor in mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We've to give people agenda, model.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP Election 2022: AAP releases list of 19 candidates

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases a list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Priyanka Vadra's roadshow in Bulandshahr

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple

    Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple, ahead of filing nomination.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Amit Shah makes fresh bid to woo Jayant Chaudhary

    Bharatiya Janata Party (leader) Amit Shah on Thursday made a second attempt to woo Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary as he sought to remind how Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav had sidelined his father Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls. READ FULL STORY 

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP: 1 lakh people likely to attend PM Modi's virtual rally

    BJP said arrangements have been made for people to listen to the virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the relaxation of the election commission norms, BJP is hoping to see the in-person participation of over one lakh people across these locations. BJP will also be telecasting this address of the Prime Minister through all the digital platforms and is hoping for at least a footprint of over 20 lakhs.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP election: PM Modi's virtual rally today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual rally in five districts of Uttar Pradesh on February 4 in the afternoon to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. PM Modi's rally in the districts of Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Harpur, will cover 23 assembly constituencies in the state. A total of 122 locations have been identified by BJP where arrangements have been made for people to listen to the virtual address of the prime minister.

  • Feb 04, 2022 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Adityanath to file nomination today

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Sadar seat today. He is contesting MLA election for the first time. 

