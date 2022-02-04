'Don't want 'Z' security, make me an 'A' category citizen': Owaisi in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI I don't want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an ‘A-category’ citizen, said Owaisi in Lok Sabha

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he does not want a 'Z' category security that was provided to him, but he wanted to live with freedom, as an 'A' category citizen. The Hyderabad MP was awarded 'Z' category security after shots were fired at his car near Delhi. It said that the Centre reviewed the security of the AIMIM leader and decided to accord 'Z' category security of the CRPF with immediate effect, according to sources.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Friday, Owaisi said,“I request you to see what they said about me in Haridwar, Mathura, you have the IB report on that. I am not afraid of dying but I want to appeal to the government to see what was said. I don't want Z security, I want to live with freedom and not a stifled life but I want to be an ‘A-category’ citizen.”

Owaisi also demanded UAPA on the shooters, saying "I reject the Z category security but I demand UAPA on those people so that this kind of radicalization can be stopped."

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that home minister Amit Shah on Monday will give a detailed reply in Parliament on the incident of firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh.

