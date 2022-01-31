Monday, January 31, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: ECI to hold review meeting on ban on physical rallies, roadshows

The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2022 6:18 IST
The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. The Election Commission has already announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. From Congress' side, its senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is spearheading the campaign. She is addressing rallies across the length and breadth of the state, promising to bring a change if her party forms the next government. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, both former CMs of Uttar Pradesh, are also leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022

  • Jan 31, 2022 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    ECI to hold review meeting on ban on physical rallies, roadshows

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a virtual review meeting to assess the situation on Monday when the ban on physical political rallies and roadshows for the upcoming Assembly Elections comes to an end. On January 22, the ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 amid rising COVID cases.

    The meeting is scheduled for 11 am today. 

  • Jan 31, 2022 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab polls: Aditi Singh's husband Angad calls meeting of supporters

    Congress MLA and husband of former Congress leader Aditi Singh, Angad Singh has called a meeting of his supporters on Monday to decide his future political course of action after Congress denied him a ticket for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

    Angad Singh on Sunday was not named in the new list of candidates of Congress.

    "Angad Singh has called in a meeting of his supporters on Monday morning to decide his next political step," said a source.

  • Jan 31, 2022 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Uttarakhand polls: Congress could have done a lot for state, says Pralhad Joshi

    Congress was in power in state and center for a long time. They could have done a lot for Uttarakhand then. They were talking about a weekly holiday on Jumma (Friday) and are now thinking about Char Dham. Congress has become All India Confused Party: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

  • Jan 31, 2022 6:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Channi visits theme park ‘Dastaan-e-Shahadat’

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited the theme park ‘Dastaan-e-Shahadat’ at Sri Chamkaur Sahib

     

  • Jan 31, 2022 6:11 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Congress leader CM Ibrahim says will start a new movement called Alinga

    There are three options for me currently, JDS, TMC, and Samajwadi Party. People from TMC and Samajwadi Party are contacting me. Many people will leave Congress before the election in Karnataka: Congress leader CM Ibrahim after his decision to quit the party

    We will start a new movement called Alinga (Alpa Sankhyata-Lingayat). They will join together and give a call to take all the other backward classes and Dalit community to join them. It will start from Kudalasangama from the month of February: CM Ibrahim

