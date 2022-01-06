Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party 'postpones' Vijay Rath Yatra in UP; reasons unknown

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Meanwhile, in a major security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes. The incident occurred after his convoy was blocked by a group of protesters, mostly farmers. The prime minister was on a visit to the poll-bound state to attend several events and to address an election rally. The incident was followed by a row, while the MHA has sought a detailed report on the incident.