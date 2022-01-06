Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  4. Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party 'postpones' Vijay Rath Yatra in UP; reasons unknown
Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Samajwadi Party 'postpones' Vijay Rath Yatra in UP; reasons unknown

In a major security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes. The incident occurred after his convoy was blocked by a group of protesters, mostly farmers. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2022 8:29 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

The stage is set for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. While the first four are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the last one has a Congress government. Although the dates are yet to be announced, all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous and one of the most politically crucial states, is already witnessing marathon rallies by top politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties. Meanwhile, in a major security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes. The incident occurred after his convoy was blocked by a group of protesters, mostly farmers. The prime minister was on a visit to the poll-bound state to attend several events and to address an election rally. The incident was followed by a row, while the MHA has sought a detailed report on the incident. 

Live updates : Assembly Election 2022

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab ETT teachers say their salaries reduced to half

    As many as 180 teachers from Punjab staged a protest outside Congress party president Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Wednesday over the pay scale issue.

    According to the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, over 4,000 were recruited by the Punjab government in 2016 and after the completion of five years of service, the salaries of 180 teachers were deducted by 50 per cent.

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi security breach in Punjab: We need to probe, says Rakesh Tikait

    Regarding the cancelled event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ferozepur in Punjab, national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said one needs to investigate whether there was a security lapse or the farmers were expressing their anger.

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM's security breach: BJP delegation to submit memorandum to Punjab governor

    A day after a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, Bharatiya Janata Party's six-member delegation led by state president Ashwani Sharma will meet Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit at 11 am on Thursday in Raj Bhawan to give a memorandum on the matter.

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    RJD pushes Nitish to take 'bold decision' on caste-based census

    Amid differences of opinion amid the ruling coalition majors JD-U and BJP on the former's push for a caste-based census, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a forceful proponent of the move and is urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take a "bold decision" on the issue.

    The assurance was made by state RJD President Jagadanand Singh on Wednesday.

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    EC to provide postal ballot facility to 80+, Covid suspects in Manipur

    The Election Commission of India held a virtual meeting with political parties and poll officials from Manipur on Wednesday and said that for the first time, the option of postal ballot would be provided during the upcoming Assembly elections to 80+ citizens, persons with disabilities and Covid suspects or affected persons.

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Priyanka Gandhi's public meetings in Uttarakhand postponed

    In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's two public meetings that were to take place in Uttarakhand have been postponed.

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Cabinet approves Rs 1,000 as one time grant for widows

    The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has decided to grant Rs 1,000 as one time grant per beneficiary over and above the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 being given to old, widow, destitute women, dependent children and disabled persons in order to mitigate their hardships amid COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Goa Congress leader Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik joins TMC

    Goa Congress leader Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik joins TMC

  • Jan 06, 2022 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Samajwadi Party 'postpones' Vijay Rath Yatra in Gonda, Ayodhya

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's proposed Vijay Rath Yatra in Gonda and Ayodhya later this week has been postponed. Programmes of the party president slated for January 7, 8 and 9 have been postponed and new dates will be announced soon, a party leader said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

    The leader did not give any reason for the postponement of the programme. According to party sources, Akhilesh Yadav was proposed to visit Gonda and Ayodhya on January 7, 8 and 9 and address public meetings.

