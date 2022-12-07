‘Seek PM Modi’s blessing’: Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after thumping victory over BJP in MCD election

Follow us on Image Source : @AAMAADMIPARTY/TWITTER Kejriwal seeks cooperation from BJP, Congress

MCD election results: After winning the high-stakes Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed his party workers at the AAP office in Delhi.

During his speech, he sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessing to develop Delhi.



“I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM Modi's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation,” Kejriwal said.

“I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change,” he added.

What's the final tally

AAP won 134 seats so far in the lections, ending BJP's 15-year-long reign. However, the saffron party did put up a strong fight winning 104 seats rejected exit polls prediction about a debacle in the civic poll. Congress reduced to 9 and others won 3.

BJP wins 3 out of 4 wards in Manish Sisodia's Patparganj constituency

In a setback to AAP, BJP won 3 out of 4 wards under Patparganj in the East Delhi constituency. The BJP's win in this region holds significance as it is considered a stronghold of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

There are a total of four wards under the Patparganj constituency – Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Patpar Ganj, Mandawali, and Vinod Nagar. The BJP's candidates won from Patparganj, Mandawali, and Vinod Nagar, whereas, Mayur Vihar Phase-II was bagged by the AAP's candidate.

The three BJP's winning candidates are Renu Chaudhry, Shashi Chandana, and Rajinder Singh Negi who represented Patparganj, Mandavli and Vinod Nagar wards respectively. Meanwhile, AAP's Devendra Kumar won from the Mayur Vihar Phase-II wards.

